Buy, Sell Or Hold: Coforge, TCS, Graphite India, Maruti Suzuki, Mazagon Dock, Zee Entertainment — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Graphite India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Coforge Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.?

Rajesh Bhosale, Senior Technical Analyst, My Advisor Alpha and Avinash Gorakshakar, Director, Research Profitmart Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Coforge Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,862.20)

Avinash: Accumulate

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Look at OP Bhatt's resignation as an opportunity.

Use this opportunity to accumulate.

Numbers are very solid. Coforge is an outperformer.

Order book is very good. Delivery is very nice.

Hold for 12-18 months.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,200.50)

Avinash: Hold

Take a two-three year view and average the stock.

Sentiment for IT is down.

Think as long-term investment and not as short-term bet.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (CMP: 12,610.00)

Rajesh: Buy

Price have corrected sharply from Rs 17,000 levels.

Stock is approaching key support levels.

In the past, Rs 12,000 has been strong support levels and it coincides with 200 DMA.

Enter in staggered manner.

Avinash: Can be accumulated

Maruti continues to be market leader in passenger car segment.

From a two-year perspective, it can be accumulated.

Compounder stock and may not give high returns.

Can opt for Mahindra instead.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,407.20)

Rajesh: Hold

Don't expect major move in short to medium term.

Stock was hovering between Rs 2,300-2,600 range

Hold and add once stock dip towards Rs 2,350-2300

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (CMP: Rs 84.95)

Rajesh: Sell

Overall chart structure is negative. Earlier support of Rs 90 has been breached.

Downside is expected in near-term future. Can retrace levels to Rs 77-78

Exit as underperformance is likely to continue.

Graphite India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 859.30)

Rajesh: Hold

Stock is breaking out above Rs 805-810 levels after six years.

Further traction can be seen. Stock can breach four-digit.

Hold for short-term.

Avinash: Hold

Fundamentally stock looks strong.

Second and third quarter should be solid.

For 12-15 months, one can expect decent bump-up. Hold.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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