Buy, Sell Or Hold: Coforge, IDFC First Bank, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, LIC Housing Finance — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Coforge Ltd.? Should you hold shares of IDFC First Bank Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bharti Airtel Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Chandan Taparia, head of technical & derivatives research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research – investment services at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers Ltd., provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Coforge (CMP: Rs 1,361)

Taparia: Buy On Dips

Have seen a corrective move in Nifty IT index, down by 14-15%.

Counter seen corrective move from Rs 2,000-1,380 mark.

Corrective moves can continue for the next couple of days.

If it doesn't surpass Rs 1,430-1,440.

Weakness can continue and head towards Rs 1,320 levels.

Let it correct towards that level before buying.

IDFC First Bank (CMP: Rs. 82.98)

Taparia: Hold

Has been moving in a broader range.

Multiple supports near Rs. 79 mark.

One can hold.

If the view is short term, exit the position, counter will remain range bound.

Britannia Industries (CMP: Rs. 6,108.5)

Taparia: Hold

Better to hold the position.

Small followup could lead to the next leg of the rally.

Multiple hurdles are there.

Hold with the support of Rs 5,850.

Bharti Airtel (CMP: Rs.1,988.6)

Solanki: Buy

Have a positive view on the stock.

Can invest for medium to long term.

Wipro (CMP: Rs. 211.21)

Taparia: Wait And Watch

Not a good time to enter the stock.

Wait for more declines.

Then buy on dips.

LIC Housing Finance (CMP: Rs 520.05)

Taparia: Hold

Continue to hold the stock.

Can get the target of Rs. 555-570.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision

