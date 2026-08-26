Stocks To Watch Today: Cipla, United Breweries, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Ather Energy And GMR Airports

Shares of Cipla Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Canara HSBC Life Insurance Ltd., Ather Energy Ltd. and GMR Airports Ltd. will be in focus on Wednesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Stocks In News

Cipla: US FDA inspected the Pithampur facility from August 17-25 and issued 7 observations in Form 483.

US FDA inspected the Pithampur facility from August 17-25 and issued 7 observations in Form 483. Fedbank Financial Services: Approves fundraising of up to Rs. 2,500 crore via NCDs and increases borrowing limit to Rs. 23,000 crore.

Approves fundraising of up to Rs. 2,500 crore via NCDs and increases borrowing limit to Rs. 23,000 crore. NITCO: HoABL enters JV with the company, subsidiary and promoter for Alibaug land parcels; project expected to generate Rs. 1,500 crore revenue for NITCO.

HoABL enters JV with the company, subsidiary and promoter for Alibaug land parcels; project expected to generate Rs. 1,500 crore revenue for NITCO. United Breweries: Heineken Silver launches in Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh from August 25.

Heineken Silver launches in Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh from August 25. Hindustan Copper: Government exercises oversubscription option of 2.9 crore shares; total OFS size rises to 5.8 crore shares (6% stake).Non-retail portion subscribed 3.41x as of 3:45 PM

Government exercises oversubscription option of 2.9 crore shares; total OFS size rises to 5.8 crore shares (6% stake).Non-retail portion subscribed 3.41x as of 3:45 PM Waterways Leisure Tourism: 1:10 stock split becomes effective; shares trade ex-split.

1:10 stock split becomes effective; shares trade ex-split. Axis Bank: SEBI disposes proceedings against Axis Bank, Axis Securities and Axis Capital.

SEBI disposes proceedings against Axis Bank, Axis Securities and Axis Capital. Canara HSBC Life Insurance: The company partners with HSBC to distribute insurance products through GIFT City.

The company partners with HSBC to distribute insurance products through GIFT City. Ather Energy: The company approves allotment of 16 lakh shares at Rs. 1,230 per share and 79 lakh warrants at Rs. 1,260 per warrant.

The company approves allotment of 16 lakh shares at Rs. 1,230 per share and 79 lakh warrants at Rs. 1,260 per warrant. GMR Airports: CARE Ratings upgraded the rating on Rs.1,500 crore NCDs and long-term bank facilities from CARE A+; Positive to CARE AA-; Stable.

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