Buy, Sell Or Hold: Azad Engineering, Ather Energy, PB Fintech, TARIL, Knowledge Marine — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Azad Engineering Ltd. ? Should you hold shares of Ather Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TARIL) at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of PB Fintech Ltd.?

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Hem Securities Ltd. and Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae asset Sharekhan provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Azad Engineering Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,915.00)

Astha: Buy/Hold

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Azad Engineering is into an industry which has got high entry barriers.

Order book is extremely strong which is around Rs 6500 crore.

Strong for future growth as order book stands around 10-11 times of FY 26 revenue.

Stock can move towards level of Rs 3,000 and then Rs 3,100.

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,424.60)

Kunal: Hold

Stock has already seen decent correction.

The next support zone is Rs 1350-1360 - 50-60 downside from the current level.

Long term view is positive. Rs 1,600 level can be seen on the upside.

PB Fintech Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,084.50)

Astha: Hold

IRDAI's consultation paper is creating havoc in the space resulting in fall of the stock.

Strength of the company is the distribution network and scale.

Stock will settle somewhere around Rs 900-1000 zone.

Remain invested in three-six months to see break-even.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TARIL) (CMP: Rs 274.95)

Kunal: Wait and watch

Larger trend has been negative for the stock.

Rs 355-356 has been the supply zone for the stock.

No signs of reversal for the stock.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,095.00)

Kunal: Hold

Momentum is quite strong.

Stock can go towards Rs 3200-3300 levels where you should start booking profits.

Good stock to hold till then.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision

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