Buy, Sell Or Hold: Ather Energy, BSE, JSW Infra, SBI Life, Britannia — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of JSW Infrastructure Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Ather Energy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of BSE Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.?

Swati Hotkar, AVP Technical Research, Nirmal Bang and CA Tapan Doshi, Reserach Analyst, www.catapan.in provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. (CMP: Rs 372.50)

Tapan: Hold

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

JSW Infra is a good stock.

Last quarter results were quite okay. Cargo growth is quite strong.

Port acquisition has also started. Logistics instigation is quite good.

Hold and can also add at every dip

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,572.80)

Swati: Hold

No need to take fresh long position at elevated levels.

Take a fresh long position at Rs 1500-1450

Hold at current levels.

BSE Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,242.00)

Tapan: Hold

BSE will do well. We have to see NSE listing on Thursday.

This type of stock will go up in future.

Short-term pressure on BSE but that will be the time to accumulate.

Mutual funds, SME division and other properties are doing well.

Hold the stock.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,759.10)

Tapan: Hold

SBI Life has strong network. Cross-selling is quite strong.

APA growth is almost 15%. They have a good AUM.

Good distribution business makes it a good pick.

Britannia Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,954.00)

Swati: Hold

Positive view for a long-term.

Stock has seen sharp correction and it has entered oversold zone.

Hold for sometime. Immediate target is Rs 5100-5200 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.