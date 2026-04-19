Buy, Sell Or Hold: NSDL, HUL, BEL, Kalyan Jewellers And Avenue Supermarts — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of National Securities Depository Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Bharat Electronics Ltd. at an attractive price?

Ruchit Jain, head of technical research at Motilal Financial Services Ltd. and Chakri Lokapriya, chief investment officer- equities at LGT Wealth provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

NSDL (CMP: Rs 939.35)

Lokapriya: Sell

Margins are going down.

Lower than expected returns.

Wouldn't really hold on to it.

Hindustan Unilever (CMP: Rs 2,240.80 )

Lokapriya: Buy

If you're a fairly long term investor, it is advisable to buy.

Time correction over the years, not done well over the last five years.

FMCG stocks down because of the war.

Now they have a new CEO, expanding into more high margin products.

Should help the stock price.

Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 462.75)

Jain: Hold

Overall trend seems to be positive.

From a near term perspective, Rs 475- Rs 480 can be expected in next few trading sessions.

Can hold on to long positions.

Marico (CMP: Rs 462.75)

Lokapriya: Hold

Stock has corrected, for well known reasons.

Going forward, prices will improve as raw material and margins improve.

Worth holding on to

PB Fintech (CMP: Rs 1,600.60)

Jain: Hold

Prices have corrected from high.

Last one month consolidation has been there.

Support base at Rs 1,400.

Downside seems to be limited if support remains intact.

Hold the stock, can expect levels around Rs 1,750- Rs 1,800.

Avenue Supermarts (CMP: Rs 4,628.50)

Jain/Lokapriya: Buy/Sell/Hold

Overall structure seems positive.

Resumption of uptrend has been seen.

Buy at current levels.

Expect good momentum over next two to three months.

Kalyan Jewellers (CMP: Rs 426.85 )

Lokapriya: Hold

Current restrictions are only temporary in nature.

Stock has corrected fairly significantly.

Valuations are far more attractive.

Its consumer discretionary and savings as investment.

Worth holding on to.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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