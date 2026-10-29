Birlasoft Shares Surge 10% After Q2 Results; Rs 3 Interim Dividend Declared

Birlasoft Ltd. shares jumped more than 10% in early trade on Thursday, Oct. 29, after the IT services company announced its second-quarter results and declared an interim dividend.

At around 9:40 a.m., the stock was trading at Rs 336 apiece on the NSE, up around 9.8% from its previous close at Rs 306.1.

The rally placed Birlasoft among the top gainers on the exchange at the time. The stock's movement came alongside the company's quarterly earnings announcement and interim dividend declaration.

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Birlasoft Q2 Results: Revenue Up, Margins Narrow

Birlasoft reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,416 crore for the second quarter, marking a 2.7% increase from Rs 1,379 crore in the preceding quarter.

Net profit, however, declined 0.6% sequentially to Rs 160 crore from Rs 161 crore. Earnings before interest and tax, or Ebit, fell 6.7% to Rs 190 crore from Rs 203 crore.

The company's Ebit margin contracted to 13.4% from 14.7% in the previous quarter, indicating pressure on operating profitability despite the increase in revenue.

Along with the results, Birlasoft's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.

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Birlasoft Share Price

The IT stock has been in the limelight for a month now, when it rose around 25.5%, and in the past week, the stock jumped around 7.53% itself.

Having said that, the stock has been under pressure in 2026, as it has declined almost 22% during the calendar year.

Currently, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 13.9 times, with a market cap of Rs 9,402.4 crore.

Investors will track the stock's performance following the earnings announcement, alongside the company's ability to improve operating margins while sustaining revenue growth in the coming quarters.

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