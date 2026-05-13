'Biggest Opportunity': Ajay Srivastava Names India's Multi-Year Export Bet, And His Top Sectors

As global markets grapple with the uneven fallout of persistent geopolitical tensions, Ajay Srivastava, Founder of Dimensions Corporate Finance Services, believes India's path to outperformance lies in high-end manufacturing and strategic commodity holds. Speaking to NDTV Profit, Srivastava identified the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) space as the single largest export engine for the Indian economy in the coming years.

With the Indian Rupee facing pressure against a resilient US Dollar, Srivastava noted that the pharmaceutical sector is uniquely positioned to turn exchange rate volatility into a competitive advantage. The shift toward India as a global pharmacy is no longer just about generics; it is about the structural rise of CDMOs.

"CDMO represents India's biggest export opportunity," Srivastava emphasized, noting that the sector is currently the primary beneficiary of the favorable exchange rate, which is boosting realizations for top-tier players.

Commodities: The Year of the Mine

Reflecting on the market performance of the past 12 months, Srivastava highlighted Mining companies as the standout winners. Despite the broader market volatility, oil and metal stocks have remained resilient, driven by supply-side constraints and the global "War Economy" shift.

Srivastava's mandate for investors remains clear: Continue to hold non-ferrous metal stocks. While some segments of the market look overheated, the fundamental demand for metals in a fragmenting global trade environment provides a necessary hedge.

Srivastava observed that the global response to current conflicts has been remarkably fragmented. While the US market continues to show surprising resilience as of mid-May 2026, each economy is responding to war-related shocks differently.

For domestic investors, he preached a message of "strategic patience," particularly regarding the Power industry. Infrastructure and energy transitions are long-gestation plays that require investors to look beyond the immediate noise of the trading floor.

ALSO READ: Ridham Desai Says Indian Equities Are Set For A Strong Year — With One Dark Horse Sector

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.