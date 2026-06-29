Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 29, 2026

- Kush Bohra recommends buying Capacite Infra with targets of Rs 277 and Rs 292
- Bharat Forge is advised for purchase targeting Rs 2,200 and Rs 2,275 levels
- Rolex Rings shows strong technicals with targets set at Rs 153 and Rs 158
Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with stock picks covering sectors such as infrastructure, auto components, and industrial manufacturing, including Capacite Infra, Rolex Rings, and Bharat Forge.
Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:
Capacite Infra
Bohra sees a bullish setup in the infrastructure space, with Capacite Infra showing signs of positive momentum. He recommends buying the stock for a potential move toward higher levels.
- Target 1: Rs 277
- Target 2: Rs 292
- Stop Loss: Rs 252
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Bharat Forge
Within the industrial manufacturing space, Bharat Forge stands out with a positive technical outlook. Bohra advises buying the stock for a potential upside toward the Rs 2,275 mark.
- Target 1: Rs 2,200
- Target 2: Rs 2,275
- Stop Loss: Rs 2,090
Rolex Rings
In the auto components segment, Rolex Rings is exhibiting a strong technical structure. Bohra expects the stock to extend gains with defined upside targets.
- Target 1: Rs 153
- Target 2: Rs 158
- Stop Loss: Rs 144
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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. Users are advised to consult a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.
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