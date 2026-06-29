Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 29, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with stock picks covering sectors such as infrastructure, auto components, and industrial manufacturing, including Capacite Infra, Rolex Rings, and Bharat Forge.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

Capacite Infra

Bohra sees a bullish setup in the infrastructure space, with Capacite Infra showing signs of positive momentum. He recommends buying the stock for a potential move toward higher levels.

Target 1: Rs 277

Target 2: Rs 292

Stop Loss: Rs 252

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Bharat Forge

Within the industrial manufacturing space, Bharat Forge stands out with a positive technical outlook. Bohra advises buying the stock for a potential upside toward the Rs 2,275 mark.

Target 1: Rs 2,200

Target 2: Rs 2,275

Stop Loss: Rs 2,090

Rolex Rings

In the auto components segment, Rolex Rings is exhibiting a strong technical structure. Bohra expects the stock to extend gains with defined upside targets.

Target 1: Rs 153

Target 2: Rs 158

Stop Loss: Rs 144

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. Users are advised to consult a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

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