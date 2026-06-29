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Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Dips To Rs 1.43 Lakh Amid Easing US-Iran Tensions

MCX gold July futures contract fell 0.37% to Rs 1,43,630 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver July futures rose 0.09% to Rs 2,21,600 per kg.

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Gold Price Today: MCX Gold Dips To Rs 1.43 Lakh Amid Easing US-Iran Tensions
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Gold Price Today: The yellow metal rate slipped on Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) today, June 29 as US-Iran conflict linked uncertainties continue.

At 9:05 am on Monday, the MCX gold July  futures contract fell 0.37% to Rs 1,43,630 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver July futures rose 0.09% to Rs 2,21,600 per kg. Notably, the marketplace for commodity futures and options was closed for trading on Friday, June 26 on account of Muharram.

On Thursday, June 25, MCX gold July  futures contract closed 0.75% higher at Rs 1,44,199 per 10 grams, while the MCX silver July futures ended 1.11% to Rs 2,22,100 per kg.

Gold price fell in the global market today to trade around $4,000 an ounce after the US and Iran launched attacks in the Persian Gulf, impacting a ceasefire that had last week seen energy prices fall to pre-war levels and tempered expectations for an interest-rate hike. Spot gold dipped as much as 0.9% after rising 1.6% on Friday, according to data collected by Bloomberg.

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