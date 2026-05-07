Bharat Forge, Biocon, Dabur, Escorts Kubota, Lupin, MRF, Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Today — Earning Estimates

Bharat Forge, Biocon, Dabur India, Escorts Kubota, Lupin, MRF and Pidilite Industries will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Thursday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.
Bharat Forge is expected to report profit at Rs 369.8 crore and revenue at Rs 4,559.97 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 772.3 crore with margin at 16.9%.
|Company
|Revenue
|Ebitda
|Margin
|Profit
|Bharat Forge
|Rs 4,559.97 crore
|Rs 772.3 crore
|16.9%
|Rs 369.8 crore
|Biocon
|Rs 4,482.33 crore
|Rs 906.01 crore
|20.2%
|Rs 223.2 crore
|Dabur India
|Rs 3,043.97 crore
|Rs 460.96 crore
|15.1%
|Rs 353.07 crore
|Escorts Kubota
|Rs 2,975.92 crore
|Rs 368.62 crore
|12.4%
|Rs 340.78 crore
|Lupin
|Rs 6,909.34 crore
|Rs 1,882.18 crore
|27.2%
|Rs 1,202.02 crore
|MRF
|Rs 8,112.10 crore
|Rs 1,361.35 crore
|16.8%
|Rs 710.9 crore
|Pidilites Industries
|Rs 3,467.07 crore
|Rs 730.27 crore
|21.1%
|Rs 524.88 crore
|Sonata Software
|Rs 1,911.94 crore
|Rs 163.5 crore
|8.6%
|Rs 116.14 crore
|Thermax
|Rs 3,274.31 crore
|Rs 305.73 crore
|9.2%
|Rs 197.37 crore
|Thyrocare Technologies
|Rs 219.57 crore
|Rs 71.77 crore
|32.7%
|Rs 41.7 crore
Biocon is expected to report March-quarter earnings with revenue at Rs 4,482.33 crore. Profit is estimated at Rs 223.2 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 906.01 crore with a margin of 16.90%.
Dabur India is expected to report revenue at Rs 3,043.97 crore and profit of Rs 353.07 crore. Ebitda will be at Rs 460.96 crore and margin of 15.1%.
Earnings On Thursday
ACME Solar Holdings, Apollo Pipes, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Bharat Forge, Biocon, CCL Products (India), Ceigall India, Craftsman Automation, Dabur India, Escorts Kubota, Gateway Distriparks, Globus Spirits, Gravita India, Indoco Remedies, Innova Captab, Kennametal India, Lupin, MRF, NOCIL, NRB Bearings, Pidilite Industries, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Route Mobile, Sirca Paints India, Sonata Software, Stylam Industries, Thermax, Thyrocare Technologies, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, V‑Mart Retail, Westlife Foodworld, Wonderla Holidays
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