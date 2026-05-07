Bharat Forge, Biocon, Dabur, Escorts Kubota, Lupin, MRF, Pidilite Industries Q4 Results Today — Earning Estimates

Bharat Forge, Biocon, Dabur India, Escorts Kubota, Lupin, MRF and Pidilite Industries will announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of the current financial year on Thursday. The earnings statements will be disclosed through the stock exchanges.

Bharat Forge is expected to report profit at Rs 369.8 crore and revenue at Rs 4,559.97 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 772.3 crore with margin at 16.9%.

Earnings Estimate Company Revenue Ebitda Margin Profit Bharat Forge Rs 4,559.97 crore Rs 772.3 crore 16.9% Rs 369.8 crore Biocon Rs 4,482.33 crore Rs 906.01 crore 20.2% Rs 223.2 crore Dabur India Rs 3,043.97 crore Rs 460.96 crore 15.1% Rs 353.07 crore Escorts Kubota Rs 2,975.92 crore Rs 368.62 crore 12.4% Rs 340.78 crore Lupin Rs 6,909.34 crore Rs 1,882.18 crore 27.2% Rs 1,202.02 crore MRF Rs 8,112.10 crore Rs 1,361.35 crore 16.8% Rs 710.9 crore Pidilites Industries Rs 3,467.07 crore Rs 730.27 crore 21.1% Rs 524.88 crore Sonata Software Rs 1,911.94 crore Rs 163.5 crore 8.6% Rs 116.14 crore Thermax Rs 3,274.31 crore Rs 305.73 crore 9.2% Rs 197.37 crore Thyrocare Technologies Rs 219.57 crore Rs 71.77 crore 32.7% Rs 41.7 crore

Biocon is expected to report March-quarter earnings with revenue at Rs 4,482.33 crore. Profit is estimated at Rs 223.2 crore. Ebitda is likely to be at Rs 906.01 crore with a margin of 16.90%.

Dabur India is expected to report revenue at Rs 3,043.97 crore and profit of Rs 353.07 crore. Ebitda will be at Rs 460.96 crore and margin of 15.1%.

Earnings On Thursday

ACME Solar Holdings, Apollo Pipes, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Bharat Forge, Biocon, CCL Products (India), Ceigall India, Craftsman Automation, Dabur India, Escorts Kubota, Gateway Distriparks, Globus Spirits, Gravita India, Indoco Remedies, Innova Captab, Kennametal India, Lupin, MRF, NOCIL, NRB Bearings, Pidilite Industries, Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Route Mobile, Sirca Paints India, Sonata Software, Stylam Industries, Thermax, Thyrocare Technologies, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, V‑Mart Retail, Westlife Foodworld, Wonderla Holidays

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