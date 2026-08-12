Bata India Dividend Alert: Rs 25 Interim Payout Declared; Check Record Date, Payment Date

Footwear retailer Bata India has announced an interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2027, offering shareholders a sizable payout alongside the footwear maker's June-quarter earnings.

The company's board declared the dividend at its meeting, with the payout amounting to 500% on each equity share of Rs 5 face value.

ALSO READ: Bata India Shares Skyrocket 8% After Q1 Profit Jumps 23% YoY; Interim Dividend Of Rs 25 Announced

Bata India Dividend: Record Date

Bata India has fixed Wednesday, August 19, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend.

Investors holding Bata India shares as of the applicable eligibility date will be entitled to the dividend, subject to the usual settlement requirements.

Bata India Dividend: Payout Date

The company said the interim dividend will be paid from Wednesday, September 2, 2026 onwards to eligible shareholders.

Bata India Q1FY27 Results

The dividend announcement came alongside a solid performance for the June quarter.

Bata India reported a 23% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 64 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 52 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 3.9% YoY to Rs 979 crore, from Rs 942 crore in Q1FY26.

At the operating level, EBITDA rose 2.6% to Rs 204 crore, compared with Rs 199 crore a year earlier. However, the EBITDA margin moderated to 20.8% from 21.1%.

The company said growth was supported by a combination of premiumisation and volume growth, with all channels contributing positively. E-commerce continued to record major growth during the quarter.

Bata India also reported a 130-basis-point improvement in gross margin, helped by higher full-price sales and lower markdowns. Gross inventory declined by more than 10% from June 30, 2025, pointing to an improvement in inventory quality and quantity.

What Bata India Management Said

“Continuing on the growth momentum for the third consecutive quarter, we are pleased to report a topline growth of 4% in Q1FY27, led by a blend of premiumisation and volume growth,” said Gunjan Shah, Managing Director and CEO of Bata India.

Shah added that Bata India increased advertising investments by nearly 25% during the quarter and managed higher freight costs, shipping challenges and longer transit times amid global geopolitical uncertainties.

The company has also expanded its Zero Base Merchandising Project to 775 stores, which it said has helped improve consumer experience and revenue per square foot.

Bata India said it remains focused on premiumisation, volume expansion, consumer engagement and operational efficiency. With monsoon-related business shifting into the September quarter, the company remains optimistic about sustaining its growth momentum.

Bata India is one of India's largest footwear retailers and manufacturers, with nearly 2,000 company-owned and franchise stores, along with a presence across multi-brand outlets and online channels.

The company sells close to 50 million pairs annually and operates brands including Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit, Power, NorthStar, Floatz, Bubblegummers and Hush Puppies.

ALSO READ: Bata India Q1 Results: Profit Up 23%; Dividend Of Rs 25 Declared; Check Record Date, Payout Details

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