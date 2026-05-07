Bank of Baroda Q4 Results Date: PSU Bank To Consider Dividend On May 8; Share Price Performance & Key Metrics Inside

Bank of Baroda has informed exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for this week to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026.

The leading public sector bank will share key details about its interest income, profit, margins, loans and other details in the Q4FY26 report. The lender will also hold an earnings call later to discuss the performance with investors. Analysts will focus on the bank's overall performance and how it fared compared to its peers.

Bank of Baroda Q4FY26 Date

The bank has informed the exchanges that its Board meeting for Q4FY26 results will be held on Friday, 8 May, at its corporate office in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

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Bank of Baroda Q4 Dividend

The lender said that the Board may also consider and recommend a dividend for FY 2025–26, if any.

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Bank of Baroda Q4 Earnings Call

Bank of Baroda will hold an analyst meeting on May 8, 2026 over video conference on Zoom platform. The meeting will commence at 6:30 p.m. onwards.

For registration, investors can click here.

Bank of Baroda Q4 Trading Window:

In line with the bank's Code of Fair Disclosure and Conduct read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the bank's securities will remain closed from April 1 and is scheduled to reopen on May 11.

Bank of Baroda Q3FY25 vs Q3FY26

Bank of Baroda consolidated net interest income rose marginally to Rs 11,800 crore from Rs 11,786 crore. Net profit increased 4.5% to Rs 5,055 crore versus Rs 4,837 crore in Q3FY25. Asset quality improved, with gross NPA ratio declining to 2.04% from 2.43%, and net NPA easing to 0.57% from 0.59%. However, net interest margin compressed to 2.79% from 3.04%.

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Bank of Baroda Share Price History

The stock has remained largely flat in the last five trading sessions, rising around 1%. Over the past one month, it has delivered 4.67% returns, but is down 6.54% over a six-month period. Its year-to-date performance is 10.17% down but it is up 20.33% over the last one year. The stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 325 on Feb. 26, 2026 on NSE and its 52-week low remains Rs 212 on May 9, 2025.

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