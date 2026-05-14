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Balaji Amines Shares Jump 20% After Q4 Profit Surge

Balaji Amines shares surge 20% after the company reported 57.6% net profit growth in Q4FY26.

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Balaji Amines Shares Jump 20% After Q4 Profit Surge

Balaji Amines shares soared 19.99% to Rs 1,623.40 in early trade after the company announced fourth quarter results for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,623.40 and a low of Rs 1,496.00.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 57.6% year-on-year to Rs 63.2 crore in Q4, while revenue increased 11.9% to Rs 395 crore. EBITDA rose 39.8% to Rs 94.3 crore, and margin expanded 480 basis points to 23.9%. The board declared a final dividend of Rs 11 per share.

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