Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Market Holiday Declared on January 22

Accordingly, the notification which was issued earlier today by the RBI on "Market Trading Hours on Monday, January 22" has been modified. Now, there will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives on January 22. The settlement of all outstanding transactions will accordingly get postponed to the next working day which is Tuesday, January 23 - as per RBI's press release on Jan. 19, 2024.

The earlier notification stated that given the half-day closing on January 22, 2024 announced by the Government of India, the trading hours for the various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank of India will be 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM