Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration: Market Holiday Declared on January 22
The RBI on Friday announced a market holiday on January 22, the day when the grand idol consecration ceremony will take place at the new Rama temple in Ayodhya. This announcement came after the government of Maharashtra declared January 22, 2024 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
Stock Market Closed on January 22, 2024
Accordingly, the notification which was issued earlier today by the RBI on "Market Trading Hours on Monday, January 22" has been modified. Now, there will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives on January 22. The settlement of all outstanding transactions will accordingly get postponed to the next working day which is Tuesday, January 23 - as per RBI's press release on Jan. 19, 2024.
The earlier notification stated that given the half-day closing on January 22, 2024 announced by the Government of India, the trading hours for the various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank of India will be 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM
Is stock market open tomorrow?
The stock market will remain open from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, without the planned disaster recovery movements, according to information shared by NSE with NDTV Profit. Equity and derivatives markets will have normal working hours on Saturday.
Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction
The 3-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction conducted today with the date of reversal on January 22 will now be reversed on January 23, 2024.
The 3-day VRR auction announced earlier today, January 19 stands cancelled. Instead, a 2-day VRR auction will now be conducted on January 23. Today, an extra issue for each of the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) with reversal on January 23 is being made available.
Maharashtra Govt Announces Public Holiday On Jan 22
A notification from the Maharashtra government said according to the exercising powers given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has decided to announce a public holiday on January 22.
The Centre has already announced that all its offices, institutions and industrial establishments throughout India will have a half-day holiday for the Ram temple 'prana patishtha (consecration) ceremony.
Public holiday declared on 22nd January in Maharashtra in view of Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha pic.twitter.com/Iv9ZxNjJHX— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024
Stock Market Holidays In January 2024
Here are the remaining stock market holidays for Jan 2024.
January 21, Sunday
January 22, Monday (Ayodhya Ram Temple pranpratishtha)
January 26, Friday (Republic Day)
January 27, Saturday
January 28, Sunday
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when its deems fit and necessary.