Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Auto Stocks In Focus: Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors Among ICICI Securities' Top Picks After August Sales Data

August wholesales data: The two-wheeler, passenger vehicle segment reported double-digit growth YoY, aided by robust exports momentum and healthy domestic demand, strong traction across domestic passenger cars, utility vehicles and low channel inventory.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Auto Stocks In Focus: Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors Among ICICI Securities' Top Picks After August Sales Data
While overall growth is likely to remain healthy in the run-up to the upcoming festive season, demand sustainability amid recent and potential vehicle price increases remains to be seen.
(Photo: NDTV Profit/ AI generated image)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
--
Eicher Motors Ltd.
--
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
--
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.
--
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
--
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
--
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
--

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

In August 2026, barring tractors, wholesale volume performance was broadly in-line or ahead of the brokerages estimate. The auto sector continued to ride the GST cut-fuelled demand momentum while also benefiting from a favourable base.

The two-wheeler segment reported double-digit growth YoY, aided by robust exports momentum and healthy domestic demand. Passenger vehicles wholesales also expanded in double digits, led by strong traction across domestic PCs/utility vehicles and low channel inventory.

Export volumes, however, were impacted by logistical challenges. In commercial vehicles, volume growth accelerated, led by healthy underlying freight demand (ahead of our estimate).

Growth in the tractor segment moderated and was slightly below brokerages' estimates.

ALSO READ: Happiest Minds Shares In Focus As HDFC Securities Cuts Rating, Target Price After ITC Infotech Deal

While overall growth is likely to remain healthy in the run-up to the upcoming festive season, demand sustainability amid recent and potential vehicle price increases remains to be seen.

ICICI Securities preferred OEM picks: Hyundai Motors, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Isec Auto Sales.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki In Debt? Here's What Report Says

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki In Debt? Here's What Report Says

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Loading PDF...
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com