Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP Points To 35% Listing Gain Ahead Of Aug. 21 Launch

Augmont Enterprises' Rs 825-crore IPO opens for subscription on Aug. 21 and closes on Aug. 25, 2026. Ahead of the issue, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 280 implies a potential listing gain of nearly 35.53%.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Investors considering the Augmont Enterprises IPO should keep these key details in mind before subscribing.

Augmont Enterprises IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for Augmont Enterprises IPO stood at Rs 280 on Aug. 20 at 11:30 AM. With the upper price band of Rs 788, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 1068 (cap price + GMP). This implies an expected listing gain of 35.53% for investors.

Augmont Enterprises IPO: Key Details

Augmont Enterprises IPO is a book build issue of Rs 825 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.79 crore shares aggregating to Rs 620 crore and offer for sale of 0.26 crore shares worth Rs 205 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 750 and Rs 788 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for at least a single lot of 19 shares. This means a minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,972 (based on upper price).

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

For more details on the IPO, check the red herring prospectus here: Augmont Enterprises RHP

Also Read: NSE IPO: Exchange Receives NOC From SEBI To List On Dalal Street, Approval Soon

Augmont Enterprises IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Aug. 21

Bidding window closes: Aug. 25

Allotment finalisation: Aug. 27

Refund initiation: Aug. 28

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Aug. 28

Listing date: Aug. 31

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use the IPO proceeds for funding future working capital requirements towards procurement, maintenance and scaling up of inventory and funding advance margin requirements for procurement of inventory by the company (Rs 465 crore)

The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Company Financials

Augmont Enterprises Ltd.'s total income increased by 42% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 53% between FY25 and FY26.

Total income: Rs 94,282.47 crore, compared with 66,252.05 crore in FY25

Rs 94,282.47 crore, compared with 66,252.05 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 348.30 crore, up from Rs 227.19 crore in the previous financial year

Rs 348.30 crore, up from Rs 227.19 crore in the previous financial year EBITDA: Rs 385.95 crore versus Rs 304.09 crore a year earlier

About Augmont Enterprises Ltd.

Incorporated in October 2012, the Mumbai-based Augmont Enterprises Ltd. is an integrated gold and silver platform serving businesses and consumers across India and international markets. The company operates across multiple segments of the gold and silver value chain, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold, jewellery manufacturing, international sales and technology support for gold-backed financial services.

Its business is operated through the Augmont SPOT platform for enterprise and international sales and Augmont Gold For All for consumer-focused offerings, supported by online and offline distribution channels.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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