Asian Stock Markets Today: Nikkei, KOSPI Rise As US-China Trade Talks In Focus

Asian stock markets traded mostly higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 1.38% and South Korea's KOSPI advancing 0.97%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.16%, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed.

Investor attention was centred on the planned US-China summit later this week, with markets looking for signs of movement on trade between the world's two largest economies.

US equity futures also pointed to a firmer start after the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its third consecutive weekly decline. S&P 500 futures gained 0.23%, Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.27% and Dow futures added 0.25%.

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The latest moves come after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week for the first time in three years. Policymakers continue to contend with persistent inflation, while higher bond yields remain a concern for financial markets.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was hovering near 5%, while crude prices remained around the $100-a-barrel level.

Oil was broadly steady as traders assessed risks to supplies from the Middle East alongside diplomatic efforts to bring the US-Iran conflict to an end. Brent crude traded near $104 a barrel after posting losses for three consecutive sessions, while West Texas Intermediate remained below $100.

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