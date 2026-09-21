Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Asian Stock Markets Today: Nikkei, KOSPI Rise As US-China Trade Talks In Focus

Asian equities advanced alongside US stock futures as investors looked ahead to a US-China summit and monitored oil prices amid Middle East supply risks.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Asian Stock Markets Today: Nikkei, KOSPI Rise As US-China Trade Talks In Focus
(Phoot source: NDTV Profit/AI Genenrated)

Asian stock markets traded mostly higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 1.38% and South Korea's KOSPI advancing 0.97%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.16%, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed.

Investor attention was centred on the planned US-China summit later this week, with markets looking for signs of movement on trade between the world's two largest economies.

US equity futures also pointed to a firmer start after the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its third consecutive weekly decline. S&P 500 futures gained 0.23%, Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.27% and Dow futures added 0.25%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The latest moves come after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week for the first time in three years. Policymakers continue to contend with persistent inflation, while higher bond yields remain a concern for financial markets.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was hovering near 5%, while crude prices remained around the $100-a-barrel level.

Oil was broadly steady as traders assessed risks to supplies from the Middle East alongside diplomatic efforts to bring the US-Iran conflict to an end. Brent crude traded near $104 a barrel after posting losses for three consecutive sessions, while West Texas Intermediate remained below $100.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Ruling Party Heads For Big Win In Russian Parliament Elections

Ruling Party Heads For Big Win In Russian Parliament Elections

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com