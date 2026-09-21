UFO, Drone Or Plane? Unidentified Object Spotted Flying In Iran, Videos Go Viral

Videos of an unidentified illuminated object moving across Tehran's night sky have gone viral on social media, sparking speculation over whether it was a drone, an aircraft, or something else.

The footage shows bright lights moving against the darkness, but the videos currently circulating do not establish the object's size, altitude, distance, or precise speed. Meanwhile, a widely shared Reddit post claims that additional footage from Tehran is emerging, fueling further online discussions about the mysterious sighting.

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Drone, Plane or UFO?

A number of social media posts have suggested that the object could be a drone or a group of drones, particularly because of its illuminating lights and movement. However, there is currently no reliable public evidence identifying the object as a specific Iranian or foreign drone.

Some viewers have also suggested that it could simply be an aircraft being viewed from a distance, with navigation lights appearing unusual because of the nighttime conditions and camera optics. There is, however, no publicly available flight tracking or official aviation information that definitively identifies the object as a particular aircraft.

Another explanation raised by online commenters is that the object could be an illuminated kite or a similar recreational object. Some users specifically noted that the apparent coloured lights and the way they appear through the camera could be consistent with modern LED equipped kites.

No Official Identification Yet

The viral footage has not, so far, been accompanied by a publicly available identification from Iranian aviation or military authorities that conclusively establishes what was seen. That leaves the object's identity unresolved, and claims circulating online should therefore be treated as speculation rather than confirmed information.

The timing of the video, however, has contributed significantly to the amount of attention the footage is gaining online. Iran is currently experiencing a major military confrontation involving the United States and its allies. Reuters reported on Sunday that Iran's military had warned of sustained retaliation against US bases and interests if a major new attack occurred, while the US State Department issued a security alert warning of possible escalation, flight cancellations and airspace closures.

This means that unidentified aerial objects over Tehran are naturally generating more concern and speculation. There is also heightened public awareness of drones and other aerial systems because of the ongoing conflict.

A Significant Coincidence

The viral footage is receiving additional attention because it appeared almost exactly 50 years after the famous 1976 Tehran UFO incident. On September 19, 1976, residents and officials in Tehran reported seeing a bright unidentified object in the sky. Iranian authorities reportedly scrambled two F-4 Phantom fighter jets to investigate. A surviving US Defence Intelligence Agency related record describes the event as a multi-witness, multi-sensor incident, although the identity of the object was never established.

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