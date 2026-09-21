Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 21

Prices for 24-karat gold in India edged higher on Monday as they stood at Rs 1,54,970 per 10 grams, according to the Bullions website, as against Rs 1,53,710 per 10 grams on Friday.

Silver prices also rose to Rs 2,41,930 per kg as of 6:41 a.m. from Rs 2,38,070 per kg.

Gold Price Today in India

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24K gold price was at Rs 1,54,970 per 10 gm today, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,42,056 per 10 gm. Over the past month, the yellow metal declined nearly 5%, but it was up over 40% over the past year.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,54,690 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,54,420 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,55,140 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,54,480 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,54,810 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,54,930 per 10gm

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,41,930 per kg today, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,23,785 per kg. Silver rates have declined over 2% in the past month, while having risen over 86% in the last 12 months.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,41,500 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,41,080 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,42,200 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,41,180 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,41,690 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,41,880 per kg

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