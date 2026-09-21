Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 21

Gold and silver prices rise today; gold remains over 40% higher in a year, while silver gains over 86%

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 21
Gold and silver rates today.
Image Source: Unsplash

Prices for 24-karat gold in India edged higher on Monday as they stood at Rs 1,54,970 per 10 grams, according to the Bullions website, as against Rs 1,53,710 per 10 grams on Friday. 

Silver prices also rose to Rs 2,41,930 per kg as of 6:41 a.m.  from Rs 2,38,070 per kg. 

Gold Price Today in India

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

24K gold price was at Rs 1,54,970 per 10 gm today, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,42,056 per 10 gm. Over the past month, the yellow metal declined nearly 5%, but it was up over 40% over the past year.

Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

  • Mumbai: Rs 1,54,690 per 10gm
  • Delhi: Rs 1,54,420 per 10gm
  • Chennai: Rs 1,55,140 per 10gm
  • Kolkata: Rs 1,54,480 per 10gm
  • Bengaluru: Rs 1,54,810 per 10gm
  • Hyderabad: Rs 1,54,930 per 10gm

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,41,930 per kg today, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,23,785 per kg. Silver rates have declined over 2% in the past month, while having risen over 86% in the last 12 months. 

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,41,500 per kg
Delhi: Rs 2,41,080 per kg
Chennai: Rs 2,42,200 per kg
Kolkata: Rs 2,41,180 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 2,41,690 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 2,41,880 per kg 

 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Microsoft AI Chief Says China Isn't Excuse To Forego Regulation

Microsoft AI Chief Says China Isn't Excuse To Forego Regulation

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com