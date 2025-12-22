Ashok Leyland Shares Gets Its Most Bullish Price Target Yet From Nomura — Check Potential Upside And More

Nomura has turned more constructive on Ashok Leyland, citing clearer signs of a strengthening upcycle in the commercial vehicle (CV) industry. The brokerage has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised its target price, implying an upside of around 14% from current levels.

Nomura has raised its target for Ashok Leyland to Rs 196 from Rs 174, making it the highest target from any brokerage tracked by Bloomberg. Additionally, 37 of 43 analysts tracked by Bloomberg have a 'buy' rating on the stock.

Ashok Leyland, as a largely pure-play CV manufacturer, is expected to be among the biggest beneficiaries of an industry recovery. Nomura believes demand momentum is set to improve meaningfully in the second half of FY26 and into FY27, supporting a shift to double-digit growth after a relatively muted phase.