Ashok Leyland Jumps 6% On Hopes Of Prolonged CV Upcycle; Analysts See Robust Growth Ahead

Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd. surged 6.39% on Thursday after B&K Securities’ channel checks signalled a strong commercial vehicle upcycle gaining momentum. Wholesale volumes for November are expected at 12,000–13,000 units, with vendors and dealers indicating robust schedules through March 2026.

Analysts believe the current cycle could surpass the FY19 peak by FY27 and extend into FY28, supported by sustained demand in the medium and heavy CV segment