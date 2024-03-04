NDTV ProfitMarketsApple Cut From Goldman's Conviction List As Shares Underperform
ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Cut From Goldman's Conviction List As Shares Underperform

Apple Inc. was removed from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s list of top buys after underperformance in its stock amid concerns over weak demand for its key products.

04 Mar 2024, 08:46 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The Apple Inc. logo at the new Apple store in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Apple's sales drive is set for a boost as it opens its first local store Tuesday in an upscale business district in Mumbai. Photographer: Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg
The Apple Inc. logo at the new Apple store in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Apple's sales drive is set for a boost as it opens its first local store Tuesday in an upscale business district in Mumbai. Photographer: Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. was removed from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s list of top buys after underperformance in its stock amid concerns over weak demand for its key products.

The iPhone maker had ranked in the 20-25 member “Directors’ Cut” version of Goldman’s conviction list since it was unveiled last June. Its share price is little changed in that span while the S&P 500 Index has jumped almost 22%. Apple dropped 0.6% Friday after its removal from the list.

Apple Cut From Goldman's Conviction List As Shares Underperform

Apple has lagged its Magnificent 7 peers even more dramatically, trailing all but Tesla Inc. Concerns of a prolonged iPhone sales slump have been the main culprit, particularly as China’s economic troubles continue.

Goldman said its Directors’ Cut list is reviewed monthly, with stocks being removed if they are “no longer a top investment idea”. Analyst Michael Ng maintains a buy rating on Apple on the belief that “the market’s focus on slower product revenue growth masks the strength of the Apple ecosystem and associated revenue durability & visibility,” the broker’s report said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT