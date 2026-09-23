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APL Apollo Tubes Raises Product Prices; Further Hike From October 1

APL Apollo Tubes is also set to implement another price increase of Rs 1,500 per tonne from October 1, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 2,500 per tonne across the two rounds.

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APL Apollo Tubes Raises Product Prices; Further Hike From October 1
APL Apollo Tubes has undertaken a blended price hike of around 3-5% across key geographies.
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APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
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APL Apollo Tubes has increased the prices of its products, according to channel checks conducted by NDTV Profit.

The company has raised prices of mild steel (MS) tubes and galvanised (GP) products by Rs 1,000 per tonne, sources said.

APL Apollo Tubes is also set to implement another price increase of Rs 1,500 per tonne from October 1, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 2,500 per tonne across the two rounds.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Sources said the company has undertaken a blended price hike of around 3-5% across key geographies.

The impact of the hikes on realisations and margins will be closely watched as the company implements the second round of price increases from October.

At 1:20 PM, APL Apollo Tubes share price was trading 0.23% higher at Rs 2,185.30 apiece on the BSE.

ALSO READ: Catch Stock Market Live Updates Here

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