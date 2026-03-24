Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Day 1: Check Subscription Status, Latest GMP, Public Issue Details, More

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) for Basmati rice exporter Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited has opened today, and is open for subscription till March 27. Shares of Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on April 2.

From day 1 subscription status to the latest GMP, here's everything you need to know about Amir Jagdish Kumar IPO -

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Subscription Status

As of 3 pm on day 1, the IPO has been subscribed 0.89 times, the retail segment was booked 0.24 times, while the NII portion was subscribed 3.26 times.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO GMP

On day 1 of Amir Jagdish Kumar IPO, the grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 6 at around 1:59 pm. With an upper price band of Rs 212, the shares are expected to be listed at Rs 218, according to InvestorGain data.

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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO Details

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 440 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 2.08 crore shares. The allotment is expected to be finalised on March 30. The shares will be transferred to the demat accounts of successful bidders on April 1, and refunds to non-allottees will be done on the same day. The company aims to use the proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

About Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) processes and exports basmati rice under its flagship brand, Aeroplane. Other brands include La-Taste, Alibaba, and World Cup. In terms of financials, the company reported a 100% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to Rs 60.82 crore in FY25 from Rs 30.4 crore in FY24. Its revenue from operations surged 29.2% YoY to Rs 2,001.65 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,549.52 crore in FY24.

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Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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