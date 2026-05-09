Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani Appointed Chief Of Defence Staff: All You Need To Know

The Government has appointed Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd), as the Chief of Defence Staff. He will also function as the Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, from the date he assumes charge and until further orders.

The current Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, will complete his tenure on May 30, 2026.

Government of India appoints Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd.) as the Chief of Defence Staff, who shall also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until… pic.twitter.com/FpGolQxe5a — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026

Who Is Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani

Lt Gen Subramani is currently serving as Military Adviser in the National Security Council Secretariat, a post he has held since September 1, 2025. Before this, he served as Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025. He was also General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, from March 2023 to June 2024.

A graduate of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, Lt Gen Subramani was commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 14, 1985. He is also an alumnus of the Joint Services Command Staff College, Bracknell, in the UK, and the National Defence College, New Delhi. He holds a Master of Arts degree from King's College London and an MPhil in Defence Studies from Madras University.

In a military career spanning more than four decades, Lt Gen Subramani has served across a wide range of conflict zones and terrain profiles. He has held several command, staff and instructional appointments. He commanded 16 Garhwal Rifles during counter-insurgency operations in Assam as part of Operation Rhino, 168 Infantry Brigade in Jammu and Kashmir, and 17 Mountain Division in the Central Sector during a challenging operational environment. He also commanded 2 Corps, the Indian Army's premier strike corps on the Western Front.

Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani's Assignments

Lt Gen Subramani's staff and instructional assignments include Divisional Officer at the National Defence Academy, Brigade Major of a Mountain Brigade, Defence Attache in Kazakhstan, Assistant Military Secretary in the Military Secretary's Branch, Colonel General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters Eastern Command, Deputy Commander of a Rashtriya Rifles Sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), Brigadier General Staff (Operations) in Eastern Command, Chief Instructor (Army) at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and Chief of Staff, Headquarters Northern Command.

Lt Gen Subramani is regarded as having deep operational experience and a strong understanding of military dynamics along both the Western and Northern borders. For his distinguished service, he has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

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