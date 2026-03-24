Powerica IPO Opens — Check Price Band, Key Dates And Other Details

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

DRChoksey Report

Powerica Ltd. launched its initial public offering (IPO) today, March 24 and the offer closes for subscription on March 27.

An integrated power solutions provider has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 375 to Rs 395 Apiece.

The Powerica IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 1,100 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.77 crore shares worth Rs 700 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.01 crore shares amounting to Rs 400 crore.

Investors can place bids starting from a minimum of 37 shares and in multiples thereafter, meaning a minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,615 based on upper price.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, Nuvama Wealth Management are the book running lead managers while MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Cummins India and Kirloskar Oil Engines are are among Powerica's peers in the sector.

Shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on April 02.

Object of the offer:

Prepayment/repayment of borrowings in part or full, general corporate purposes.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Drchoksey Powerica Ipo Report.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Loading PDF...

ALSO READ: Sai Parenteral IPO Opens: Check Price Band, Key Dates And Other Details

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.