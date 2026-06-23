Amber Enterprises Shares: HDFC Securities Ups Target Price But Retains 'Reduce' — Here's Why

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Domestic brokerge firm HDFC Securities Institutional Equities has raised its target price on Amber Enterprises India Ltd. to Rs 8,250 from Rs 7,580, while maintaining a ‘Reduce' rating, citing limited upside despite a stronger growth outlook driven by diversification initiatives.

The brokerage highlighted the company's entry into mobile phone manufacturing as a key positive, expected to expand its addressable market, diversify revenue streams, and reduce dependence on its seasonally skewed room air-conditioner (RAC) business.

Amber has entered into an agreement with OPPO India, which manufactures smartphones for brands such as OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme. Production will be undertaken at an existing OPPO facility under a sub-lease arrangement, limiting incremental capital expenditure requirements

Factoring in this development, along with the acquisition of an additional 37.5% stake in Ascent Circuits, the brokerage broadly maintain its FY27E estimates, while increasing our FY28E revenue/APAT estimates by 49/11%, respectively.

Accordingly, HDFC Securities has revised its target price upward to Rs 8,250/share, based on a discounted cash flow valuation (WACC: 12%, terminal growth: 5%), implying ~45x P/E on Mar-28E EPS.

The brokeage maintains its Reduce rating on Amber Enterprises.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Amber Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Infosys, TCS, HCLTech And Other IT Stocks Under Pressure On Weak Global Tech Cues

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.