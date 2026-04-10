Amagi Media Shares In Focus After Anand Rathi Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price And More

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Anand Rathi Report

Anand Rathi has initiated coverage Amagi Media Labs Ltd. with a Buy rating and has set a target price of Rs 450, valuing it at 35x FY28e earnings per share.

Amagi's revenue likely to grow ~20.6% CAGR over FY26-28e (vs ~30.7% over FY23-25), led by existing and new clients.

Opex (as % of revenue) stood at ~59% in 9M FY26 (vs ~67.3/85.5% in FY25/FY23.).

This is the signature inflection of scaling SaaS business crossing the leverage threshold every incremental rupee of revenue now flows disproportionately to the bottom-line, thus the brokerage expects adjusted margin to expand from ~8.9% in FY26 to ~19.2% by FY28e.

Key Risks:

Geographic concentration (~73% comes from US); client concentration (~14.1% comes from 1 client); Negative impact from AI evolution; higher-than-expected revenue pressure in cable and broadcasting industry.

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Anand Rathi Amagi Ic Note.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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