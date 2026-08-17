Behind The Beat: Aegis Vopak's 35% Rally Leaves Little Room To Run, Warns Jefferies

Global brokerage firm Jefferies has downgraded liquid and gas logistics operator Aegis Vopak to a 'Hold' rating from a 'Buy', even as it raised its price target on the stock to Rs 280 from Rs 240.

The rating downgrade comes primarily on the back of sharp valuation rerating, following a substantial 35% outperformance against the benchmark Nifty index since June, which analysts believe leaves limited room for near-term upside.

Robust Q1 Performance Outpaces Street Estimates

Aegis Vopak delivered strong operational results in the first quarter, with EBITDA beating consensus estimates by 14%. The outperformance was largely powered by the liquids segment, which saw a 31% year-on-year (YoY) revenue jump driven by robust volume ramp-up at its Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) terminal.

In its gas logistics division, the joint venture demonstrated strong market resilience:

Market Leadership in LPG: Handled 32% of India's total LPG imports during the quarter.

Resilience Against Macro Headwinds: Maintained high throughput share despite a sharp 45% YoY contraction in aggregate national LPG import volumes.

Aggressive Capex and Strong Growth Pipeline

Beyond quarterly numbers, Jefferies highlighted that Aegis Vopak's multi-year capacity expansion blueprint remains firmly on track:

Jefferies on Aegis Vopak

Valuation Multiple Caps Further Upside

Despite sound underlying business fundamentals and robust medium-term growth visibility, Jefferies noted that current market pricing adequately reflects these positives.

The stock currently trades at 33x September-2027 estimated EV/EBITDA. Following the recent rally and outperformance relative to broader market indices, the brokerage cautioned that current valuations provide limited margin of safety, prompting the downgrade to a neutral stance.

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