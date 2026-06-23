Advit Jewels IPO Day 1: Check Subscription Status, GMP, Key Details, And More

Jaipur-based jewellery manufacturer Advit Jewels Ltd.'s Rs 165.16-crore IPO opened for public subscription on June 23 and will conclude on June 25. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 130-138 per share for the issue. The Jaipur-based company allotted 35.88 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 138 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 49.52 crore.

Advit Jewels Ltd on Monday raised Rs 49.52 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). Among the anchor investors are Holani Venture Capital Fund-1, Mint Focused Growth Fund PCC-Cell 1, Venus Investment VCC Venus Stellar Fund and Taurus Mutual Fund, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares with no offer-for-sale component.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Advit Jewels IPO Day One Subscription Status

The Advit jewels IPO has been booked 2.85 times as of 11:26 am.

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 0 times

Non Institutional Investors: 5.39 times

Retail Individual Investors: 3.38 times

Employee Reserved: 0

Advit Jewels IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for Advit Jewels Ltd. IPO is Rs 64 as of June 23, 2026, 11:23 am. With a price band of Rs 138, the estimated listing price is Rs 202. The expected gain per share is 46.38% per share.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Advit Jewels Financials

Advit Jewels plans to become debt-free and aggressively expand its consumer-facing business under the Rambhajo brand through the proceeds of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), Chairman and Managing Director Nitin Gilara said.

"After repayment of debt, the company will become debt-free. The focus thereafter will be on scaling up our B2C business in a significant manner," Gilara told PTI.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards the repayment of borrowings worth Rs 65 crore, funding working capital requirements of Rs 65 crore, and general corporate purposes.

ALSO READ: Advit Jewels IPO Opens Today For Subscription — 10 Key Things to Know Before You Apply

About The Company

Advit Jewels manufactures jewellery under its Rambhajo brand from its Jaipur facility and is known for customised Kundan and Polki creations. The company designs unique pieces blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics and caters to both domestic retailers and high-net-worth individual clients.

Advit Jewels, which currently operates predominantly in the business-to-business (B2B) segment supplying dealers, showrooms and jewellery retailers, plans to establish around 30 Rambhajo-branded stores over the next three years through the franchisee route across metropolitan centres and tier-II cities.

The company specialises in handcrafted Kundan, Polki, diamond and studded jewellery and caters largely to the ultra-premium wedding market.

ALSO READ: Advit Jewels IPO: GMP Demands Over 45% Premium! Five Things To Know Before Subscription Opens On June 23

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.