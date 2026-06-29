Advit Jewels IPO Allotment: Check Steps To Verify Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date

The share allotment status for Advit Jewels IPO will be finalised on Monday, June 29, while successful applicants are expected to receive the shares in their demat accounts on June 30. Refunds to investors who do not receive an allotment are also scheduled for the same day.

Shares of Advit Jewels will list on both the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 1.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Advit Jewels received a remarkable response from the investors as the mainboard issue was oversubscribed 212.63 times on the third and final day of bidding on June 25. It received bids for 1,78,16,52,000 shares against 83,79,300 offered.

Jaipur-based Advit Jewels specialises in premium handcrafted jewellery and operates under the Rambhajo label. Renowned for its expertise in Kundan, Polki, diamond and embellished jewellery, the firm combines traditional jewellery-making techniques with modern design sensibilities, creating pieces that appeal to both classic and contemporary tastes.

It was a bookbuilding issue worth Rs 165.16 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 1.20 crore shares. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 130 and Rs 138 per share.

Investors can now check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, Bigshare Services.

How To Check Advit Jewels IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here. Choose the issue type as “Equity”. Select “Advit Jewels Ltd.” from the dropdown menu. Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number). Complete the Captcha for verification. Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Advit Jewels IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here. Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”. Pick the company symbol 'RAMBHAJO' from the dropdown list. Enter your PAN and Application Number. Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Advit Jewels IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services

Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website here. Select any one server out of the three options. Select “Advit Jewels Ltd.” from the dropdown list of company names. Enter your PAN, Application/CAF Number, or DP/Client ID. Fill in the captcha details. Click on the Search button to verify your share allotment status.

Advit Jewels IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for the Advit Jewels IPO stood at Rs 49 on June 29. It indicates a listing price of Rs 187 apiece at a premium of 35.51% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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