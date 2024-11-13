ACME Solar Holdings Shares List At 13% Discount Over Issue Price

The share price of Acme Solar Holdings Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday at Rs 251 apiece, a discount of 13.14% over the issue price of Rs 289 apiece. The stock listed at a discount of 10.38% at Rs 259 apiece on the BSE.

The IPO of Acme Solar Holdings was subscribed 2.75 times on its final day of bidding led by institutional investors.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 8.28 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 2,395 crore. The company also has an offer for sale of 1.74 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 505 crore, with promoter Acme Cleantech Solutions Pvt. as the sole seller.

The price band, fixed between Rs 275 and Rs 289 per share, pegs the company's market capitalisation at Rs 17,487 crore at the upper price range.