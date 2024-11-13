ACME Solar Holdings Shares List At 13% Discount Over Issue Price
Acme Solar Holdings' IPO was subscribed 2.75 times on its final day of bidding led by institutional investors.
The share price of Acme Solar Holdings Ltd. listed on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday at Rs 251 apiece, a discount of 13.14% over the issue price of Rs 289 apiece. The stock listed at a discount of 10.38% at Rs 259 apiece on the BSE.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 8.28 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 2,395 crore. The company also has an offer for sale of 1.74 crore equity shares worth up to Rs 505 crore, with promoter Acme Cleantech Solutions Pvt. as the sole seller.
The price band, fixed between Rs 275 and Rs 289 per share, pegs the company's market capitalisation at Rs 17,487 crore at the upper price range.
Acme Solar, incorporated in June 2015, specialises in the development, construction, ownership, operation and maintenance of large-scale renewable energy projects. The company is one of the largest producers of electricity from wind and solar energy in India.
It had a total operational project capacity of 1,320 megawatt in solar power projects, as of fiscal 2024. In addition, it has a contracted project capacity of 1,650 megawatt, which includes 1,500 megawatt of solar power projects and 150 megawatt of wind power projects.
Additionally, the company's awarded project capacity under construction totals 2,380 megawatt as of fiscal 2024. This includes 300 megawatt of solar power projects, 830 megawatt of hybrid power projects and 1,250 megawatt of firm and dispatchable renewable energy, or FDRE power projects.
The company plans to utilise the net IPO proceeds towards funding the following objects:
Rs 1,795 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by subsidiaries.
Rest for general corporate purposes.