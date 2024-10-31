ACME Solar Fixes Rs Rs 275–289 Price Band For Rs 2,900 Crore IPO

Renewable energy producer ACME Solar Holding Ltd. has set a price band of Rs 275–289 for its upcoming initial public offering, according to a company statement on Thursday. Investors can bid for a minimum lot of 51 shares or in multiples thereof.

ACME Solar is looking to sell shares worth Rs 2,900 crore via the book-building offer. The issue includes fresh issue of Rs 2,395 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 505 crore. The OFS portion has promoter ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt. as the sole selling shareholder.

The anchor portion for the offer will open on Nov. 5. The IPO will open on Nov. 6 and continue till Nov. 8.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 1,795 crore will be utilised for repayment or prepayment outstanding debt availed by its subsidiaries.