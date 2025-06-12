ACC Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here
Shares of ACC Ltd. will be of interest on Thursday, as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
ACC's board announced a final dividend of Rs 7.5 per share for financial year 2025. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as June 13. The total value of the dividend to be disbursed amounts to around Rs 140 crore.
The dividend will be paid on or after July 1.
Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (June 13 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by June 12 will be the beneficiaries.
In comparison, the cement manufacturer issued a final dividend of Rs 7.5 in the last financial year and a dividend of Rs 9.25 in 2023.
For the quarter ending March 2025, ACC reported a net profit of Rs 751 crore, nearly 50% higher than the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 503 crore.
Meanwhile, the revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 5,992 crore, exceeding the estimate of Rs 5,904 crore. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation were reported at Rs 755 crore, slightly below the estimated Rs 760 crore. Despite this minor shortfall, the Ebitda margin was recorded at 12.6%, close to the estimated 12.8%.
