ACC Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here

Shares of ACC Ltd. will be of interest on Thursday, as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

ACC's board announced a final dividend of Rs 7.5 per share for financial year 2025. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as June 13. The total value of the dividend to be disbursed amounts to around Rs 140 crore.

The dividend will be paid on or after July 1.