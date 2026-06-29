Aastha Spintex IPO GMP: Here's What Grey Market Signals Ahead Of Launch

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aastha Spintex, a manufacturer of cotton yarns and bales, is set to open on June 29. The book-build issue worth Rs 170 crore is an entirely fresh issue of 1.25 crore shares.

Ahead of its launch, anticipation is building around the issue's grey market premium (GMP) trends, which indicate early investor sentiment and possible listing expectations.

The mainboard issue will remain open for subscription till July 1. Here's a look at the latest GMP and other key details of the IPO.

Aastha Spintex IPO GMP

According to the InvestorGain website, Aastha Spintex IPO's latest GMP is Rs 5.25 on June 29. Based on the upper price band of Rs 136, the estimated listing price is Rs 141.25 (GMP + upper price). This suggests an expected gain of about 3.86% per share at listing.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Aastha Spintex IPO Details:

The Aastha Spintex IPO has a price band of Rs 125 to Rs 136 per share, with each application lot size consisting of 110 shares. The minimum retail investment required is Rs 14,960 at the upper price band.

The IPO allotment is expected on July 2, while listing is scheduled for July 6 on NSE and BSE. BOI Merchant Bankers Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

About Aastha Spintex

Incorporated in 2013, Aastha Spintex Ltd. manufactures and trades carded, combed, and compact cotton yarns along with cotton bales. Its products serve both captive use and external spinning units, catering to applications in denim, textiles, garments, home furnishings and industrial fabrics.

For the period ended March 31, 2025, Aastha Spintex reported total income at Rs 352.17 crore from Rs 305.67 crore in the previous year. Ebitda increased to Rs 46.36 crore from Rs 34.25 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) also improved to Rs 22.92 crore, up from Rs 16.29 crore in FY24.

The IPO proceeds will be used for payment towards the acquisition of Falcon Yarns Private Ltd., working capital support and general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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