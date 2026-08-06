Cohance Lifesciences Stock Jumps Over 2% Despite Poor Q1 Earnings; Here's Why

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd. shares gained more than 2% intraday on Thursday even as the company reported a weak set of June quarter earnings, with investors appearing to take comfort from a regulatory update that accompanied the results.

The pharma stock has fallen around 53% over the past year, reflecting concerns over business performance and regulatory overhangs. However, sentiment improved after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed an inspection of its Pashamylaram manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with five observations and no data integrity issues.

The stock was trading at Rs 438.5 apiece on NSE around 10.42 am today, gaining from its previous close at Rs 429.45.

Earnings Under Pressure

For the quarter ended June, Cohance reported a net loss of Rs 24.1 crore, against a profit of Rs 48.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations declined 23.1% year-on-year to Rs 422 crore from Rs 549 crore.

Operating performance weakened significantly, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) plunging 99% to Rs 1.2 crore from Rs 112 crore a year earlier. Consequently, the Ebitda margin contracted sharply to 0.3% from 20.4% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The numbers point to a sharp deterioration in profitability, with margins coming under severe pressure amid lower revenue.

USFDA Update Eases Regulatory Concerns

Despite the disappointing financial performance, investors focused on the company's regulatory disclosure.

Cohance said the USFDA inspected its Hyderabad manufacturing facility between July 27 and August 5. At the end of the inspection, the regulator issued a Form FDA 483 with five observations, while clarifying that none of the observations relate to data integrity.

The company said it is assessing the observations and will submit a comprehensive response, including corrective and preventive actions (CAPAs), within the prescribed timeline. It added that it believes the observations are addressable and will continue working closely with the regulator for their resolution.

Also Read: Cohance Lifesciences Q1 Review: Brokerages Split After Earnings Slump — Check Potential Upside, Target Price

Stock Movement

The sharp decline in quarterly earnings would ordinarily weigh on the stock. However, regulatory outcomes often carry greater significance for pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The absence of data integrity observations is likely being viewed positively by investors, as such findings are generally considered among the most serious issues during USFDA inspections.

While the company still needs to address the five observations, the disclosure reduces the risk of a more adverse regulatory outcome and may have helped offset concerns arising from the weak quarterly results.

That appears to be the key reason why Cohance Lifesciences shares traded higher despite reporting one of its weakest quarterly performances in recent years.

The stock has shed 53.2% over a year, and is down more than 16% since the beginning of the calendar year 2026.

However, today's gain has pushed the weekly gains of the stock to around 3%.

The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 280.7 times, and its market cap stood at Rs 16,787.05 crore as at the end of the last trading session.

Also Read: Trent Shares Down 2% Ahead Of Q1 Results — What To Expect?

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