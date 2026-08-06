'No Response To Emails': Arvind Kejriwal Claims Instagram Account Restricted In India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged that his Instagram account had been restricted in India, and accused Meta of failing to explain the reason despite repeated emails.

In a post on X, the former Delhi Chief Minister tagged Meta and questioned why his account had been made unavailable to users in India. “Why have you restricted my account? Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India. Why?,” he wrote.

He further claimed that Meta had neither provided an explanation nor responded to his emails. “No one is suggesting how restrictions can be removed. All emails written have elicited no response other than routine acknowledgement.That's pretty bad service,” he said.

ALSO READ: 'Apologised For Error Restricting PM Modi's Post', Top Meta Official Says

Kejriwal's allegations come a day after Meta apologised to the Centre for briefly restricting a Facebook post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan said he had apologised to India's Information Technology Minister for the error. "I apologised to the minister on behalf of Meta for the error restricting PM Modi's post," Kaplan said in a statement by Meta.

The apology came after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey, who heads the parliamentary committee on IT, said Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg had three days to apologise for the removal of PM Modi's video and threatened to withdraw statutory immunity if it was not done.

Last month, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology summoned Meta executives after Modi's July 28 Facebook post, in which he addressed Indian youth and promised stringent action against paper leaks, was briefly restricted.

According to the government, the post remained unavailable between 12:30 am and 5:30 am. Meanwhile, Meta said in a statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message on Facebook was taken down for five hours due to an operational error.

ALSO READ: Kejriwal Stopped By Delhi Police During March To PM's Residence Over E20 Fuel

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