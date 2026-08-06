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Bharti Hexacom, Happy Forgings, Ventive Hospitality Q1 Review: Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices

While Bharti Hexacom continued to benefit from strong wireless growth and free cash flow generation, Happy Forgings delivered another quarter of robust margin expansion, and Ventive Hospitality's domestic business remained resilient despite weakness in its overseas operations.

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Bharti Hexacom, Happy Forgings, Ventive Hospitality Q1 Review: Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices
Bharti Hexacom, Happy Forgings and Ventive Hospitality are in focus after Motilal Oswal reviewed the companies' June-quarter performance and maintained a constructive stance on all three stocks.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Ventive Hospitality Ltd
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Bharti Hexacom Ltd
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Happy Forgings Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Bharti Hexacom, Happy Forgings and Ventive Hospitality are in focus after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed the companies' June-quarter performance and maintained a constructive stance on all three stocks.

While Bharti Hexacom continued to benefit from strong wireless growth and free cash flow generation, Happy Forgings delivered another quarter of robust margin expansion, and Ventive Hospitality's domestic business remained resilient despite weakness in its overseas operations.

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MOFSL has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on all three companies. The brokerage raised its target price on Bharti Hexacom to Rs 2,050 from Rs 1,875, citing stronger earnings performance, healthy free cash flow generation and expectations of tariff-led growth. It maintained a Buy rating on Happy Forgings with a target price of Rs 2,095, while also retaining its Buy call on Ventive Hospitality with a target price of Rs 750.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Bharti Hexacom Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Happy Forgings Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Mosl Ventive Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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