Bharti Hexacom, Happy Forgings, Ventive Hospitality Q1 Review: Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices

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Motilal Oswal Report

Bharti Hexacom, Happy Forgings and Ventive Hospitality are in focus after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed the companies' June-quarter performance and maintained a constructive stance on all three stocks.

While Bharti Hexacom continued to benefit from strong wireless growth and free cash flow generation, Happy Forgings delivered another quarter of robust margin expansion, and Ventive Hospitality's domestic business remained resilient despite weakness in its overseas operations.

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MOFSL has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on all three companies. The brokerage raised its target price on Bharti Hexacom to Rs 2,050 from Rs 1,875, citing stronger earnings performance, healthy free cash flow generation and expectations of tariff-led growth. It maintained a Buy rating on Happy Forgings with a target price of Rs 2,095, while also retaining its Buy call on Ventive Hospitality with a target price of Rs 750.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Bharti Hexacom Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Happy Forgings Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Ventive Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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