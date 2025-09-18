102 Dividend Stocks: NSDL, Mazagon Dock, Bharat Dynamics, Nalco — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Shares of National Securities Depository Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., National Aluminium Company Ltd., and 98 other companies will be of interest on Thursday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines shareholder eligibility to receive a dividend.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is Sept. 19, then shares must be purchased by Sept. 18.
The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Dividend Stocks To Watch
PSU Dividends In Focus
Among notable PSU stocks giving out dividends are Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Bharat Dynamics, Moil and Nalco.
Mazagon Dock has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.71 per share for the financial year 2025. The company will shell out Rs 109 crore in dividend under this plan.
Nalco and Bharat Dynamics will distribute a dividend of Rs 2.5 and Rs 0.65, respectively. Moil will pay a final dividend of Rs 1.61.
Recently-listed NSDL's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share. Once approved, the dividend is expected to be credited on or before Oct. 28.
Other notable names include Bajaj Healthcare Ltd., Balu Forge Industries Ltd., Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd., Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd., Neogen Chemicals Ltd., PG Electroplast Ltd. and Sansera Engineering Ltd.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.
Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.