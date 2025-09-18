Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 18

Cohance Lifesciences: Jusmiral Holdings to sell 1.9 crore shares, representing 5.1% stake worth about Rs 1,756.2 crore. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 900 per share, a 6.9% discount to the last current market price. IIFL Capital Services is the sole broker.

Marico: Certain officials of the Income Tax department visited some of the company’s offices and manufacturing units in India. The company further added that the proceedings are underway, and it is extending full cooperation to the officials. The FMCG company further added that there will be no material impact on business operations.

Kansai Nerolac: The company received a penalty of Rs 1.68 crore from the Income Tax Department.

Sagility India: Name of the company to be changed to Sagility effective Sept. 22.

Zinka Logistics: The name of the company is to be changed to Blackbuck effective Sept. 22.

Biocon: Arm Biocon Biologics receives USFDA approval for Bosaya and Aukelso. Bosaya is used for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis and Aukelso is used for prevention of skeletal-related events in patients with multiple myeloma.

Cochin Shipyard: The company signed an agreement with ONGC for dry dock/ major lay-up repairs of jack up rig. The estimated contract value is around Rs 200 crore.

TVS Motor: The company launched TVS King Deluxe Plus CNG 3-Wheeler in Tanzania.

Allied Blenders and Distillers: The company’s supreme court appeal was disposed of. The trial court directed to conclude the pending suit and counterclaim within six months.

JK Tyre: The company revised GST Demand of Rs 8.18 crore.

Muthoot Microfin: The board approved raising up to Rs 75 crore via NCDs on private placement basis.

Bandhan Bank: The bank sells 15.39 crore shares of Yes Bank at Rs 21.5 per share to SMBC. The stake in Yes Bank reduced to 0.21% from 0.7%.

Lodha Developers: The company to refer Rajendra Lodha resignation matter to authorities for investigation. Rajendra Lodha resigned as director on Aug. 17.

Federal Bank: The bank sells 16.62 crore shares of Yes Bank at Rs 21.5 per share to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

Rashtriya Chemicals: The board is to meet on Sept. 25 to consider issuance of NCDs worth Rs 400 crore on a private placement basis.

Railtel Corp: The company received Rs 106 crore order for the procurement, supply and installation of smart classrooms from Bihar Education Body.

Shree Digvijay Cement: The company appointed Axis Capital as a manager for open offer. The offer is for acquisition of up to 3.85 crore shares of the company, which represents 26% of company's expanded share capital.

Bajaj Finserv: The company has ambitious financial and operational targets for 2029. It expects its total income to increase by 20-22%, reaching Rs 3 lakh crore. Concurrently, its profit is projected to grow by 18-22%, hitting Rs 20,000 crores. The company also aims to significantly expand its customer base, anticipating a 15-17% rise to 20 crore customers by 2029. These projections reflect a strong focus on both revenue growth and profitability, supported by a substantial increase in its customer base.

Aavas Financiers: The company approved raising up to Rs 8,500 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis.

Cera Sanitaryware: The company is currently in the process of divesting its stake in joint venture partner Shreeyam Ceramic LLP.

MOIL: The company started exports of Manganese Ore as State Trading Enterprise.

Apar Industries: Name of arm changed to Apar USA LLC from CEMA Wires & Cables LLC.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The board approved the allotment of 3.3 crore shares worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore to promoter Rising Sun.

Escorts Kubota: Introduces new combine harvester in Punjab and Haryana.

Indosolar: Promoter Waaree Energies to sell up to 61 lakh shares representing 14.66% stake via OFS on Sept. 18 and 19. The floor price was set at Rs 500 per share.

JSW Steel: The company in a definitive document to acquire additional economic Interest in M Res NSW for $60 million.

Knowledge Marine: The company's board will meet on Oct. 9 to consider issuing equity shares on a preferential basis.

Dixon: Following a preliminary agreement in July, Dixon Tech signed a definitive share subscription and purchase agreement to officially acquire a 51% stake in Kunshan Q Tech Microelectronics (India). The action is a key step towards completing the deal, which was initially announced via a binding term sheet.

Vikram Solar: The company's promoters initially pledged 30% of their pre-IPO shares to secure a working capital loan. The shares were temporarily unpledged to meet the lock-in requirements stipulated by SEBI for IPO. Following the IPO, a portion of these shares, constituting 26.25% of the post-IPO share capital, was re-pledged to the same lenders.

ISGEC Heavy: Re-designated Kishore Chatnani and Sanjay Gulati as joint managing directors effective Oct. 1.