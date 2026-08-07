10% Jump In One Month: This Stock Surged Over 6% In Trade Today. Know Why

PTC Industries shares were in demand on Friday, with the stock rallying as much as 6.21% to hit an intraday high of Rs 19,374, inching closer to its 52-week high of Rs 19,863.

At 10:21 am, PTC Industries shares were trading 5.27% higher at Rs 19,200 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.46% lower at 78,591.

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The sharp uptick came after Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Industries, announced that it had signed an agreement with Airbus for the development, production and supply of Titanium castings for the A320neo, A330neo and A350 aircraft programmes.

Under the agreement, Aerolloy will undertake development and industrialisation activities for Airbus' Titanium casting requirements across these aircraft programmes. The scope includes development, qualification and production, with qualification marking an important milestone towards serial supply.

What The Airbus Deal Means For PTC Industries

Aerolloy will manufacture the Titanium castings through an integrated manufacturing route, starting with Titanium material produced in-house and extending through precision casting, machining, inspection and delivery in a fully machined, ready-to-fit condition.

The agreement marks a crucial step up from conventional casting supply, giving Aerolloy a more integrated role in commercial aerospace manufacturing.

In aerospace supply chains, critical processes such as material production, casting, machining and inspection are often distributed across multiple suppliers. Aerolloy's integrated model brings these stages together under one manufacturing setup, which can support greater traceability, process control, quality consistency and supply-chain resilience.

The development is also aligned with PTC Industries' PTC ONE™ — From Melt to Mission™ strategy, which aims to bring material production, metallurgy, precision casting, machining, quality systems and execution capabilities under one connected manufacturing platform.

The integrated route for the Airbus programme will cover Titanium material manufacturing, Titanium alloy production, precision Titanium casting, machining and inspection, before delivery of fully machined aerospace components.

Management Commentary

Sachin Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, PTC Industries, described the agreement as a landmark development for Aerolloy Technologies and PTC Industries.

He said Airbus' selection of Aerolloy for Titanium castings across the three major aircraft programmes validates the capabilities built by the company.

"What makes this agreement especially significant is the integrated nature of the responsibility," Agarwal said, adding that Aerolloy will manufacture the components from its own Titanium material, convert it into precision castings, machine and inspect them, and deliver them in a ready-to-fit condition.

He said the agreement takes Aerolloy deeper into the global commercial aerospace value chain and represents the company's "Make in India, Make for the World" strategy.

Strategic Importance

The Airbus agreement is another step in PTC Industries' transformation into an integrated advanced manufacturing company serving the aerospace, defence, space and energy sectors.

The deal strengthens Aerolloy's participation in major global aircraft programmes while expanding its role across the aerospace value chain.

PTC Industries has more than six decades of experience in critical and super-critical engineering applications.

Through Aerolloy Technologies and its global manufacturing operations, the company is building capabilities across Titanium and Superalloy materials, precision castings and machined components for aerospace, defence, space and energy applications.

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