Who Was Hari Murali? Former Malayalam Child Actor Passes Away At 27

The Malayalam film industry was left shocked on Thursday after former child actor and VFX artist Hari Murali was found dead at his home in Payyannur, Kannur district. He was 27. According to reports, Hari Murali was discovered unresponsive at his residence on the morning of March 12. He was taken to a nearby private hospital in Payyanur. Local police have begun a preliminary investigation into the incident, and further details about the circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be confirmed.

Hari Murali had entered the entertainment world at a very young age. He first appeared in television serials when he was just four years old before making his way into films. He gained early recognition through director Lal Jose's film Rasikan, which introduced him to Malayalam cinema audiences.

Over the years, he acted in nearly 50 films as a child artist and shared the screen with several major stars in the industry. He appeared in films such as Annan Thampi, starring Mammootty, and Madambi, featuring Mohanlal. His performances as a young actor were widely appreciated for their emotional intensity and natural acting style.

After gaining popularity early in his career, Hari Murali later took a break from acting to focus on his education. He briefly returned to the screen with a small appearance in Amar Akbar Anthony before gradually moving away from acting.

In recent years, he had been working behind the scenes in the film industry as a visual effects artist and technician. Colleagues say he was passionate about filmmaking and enjoyed combining storytelling with digital visual effects.

Hari Murali also belonged to a family closely associated with cinema. His father, K. U. Murali, is known in Malayalam cinema as both an actor and a director, and Hari Murali grew up surrounded by the world of films.

News of his sudden death has deeply saddened members of the Malayalam film fraternity as well as fans who remembered him from his childhood roles. Many in the industry have expressed grief over the loss of a young artist who had contributed to cinema both in front of the camera and behind it.

Police officials are continuing their investigation as the industry mourns the unexpected passing of the young talent.

