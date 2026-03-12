HCLTech Extends Partnership With Google Cloud To Accelerate Agentic AI Adoption

HCL Technologies Ltd. has expanded the scope of its partnership with Google Cloud in order to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI, the company confirmed in an exchange filing on Thursday.

As part of the collaboration, HCLTech, one of India's largest IT firms, will utilise Gemini Enterprise and Gemini models to build custom AI agents for global clients. At the same time, the firm will tighten collaboration and security through Google Workspace, in what can be seen as yet another pivot towards AI.

HCLTech believes these Gemini-enabled offerings in systems and workflows will help create new market opportunities, introduce innovative capabilities and boost operational efficiency. The company adds that many of the agents developed by HCLTech are already available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

As part of the deal, one of the focus areas is Solution Innovation, which involves building unique offers with Data and AI at its core. Thanks to Google's Gemini family and Gemini Code Assist, HCLTech's AI Force platform can be easily integrated into software development and IT operations. Additional offerings include Unified Migrations, including Oracle, SAP and VMware transformation to Google Cloud and Security transformation.

Some of the other focus areas include Agentic CoE, which involves growing Centre of Excellence to expand industry-specific agentic solutions as well as Advancing Agentic AI solutions such as insight for manufacturing and Netsight for telecommunication.

“This strategic collaboration reinforces the strength of our partnership and shared vision with Google Cloud to help enterprises scale AI adoption in alignment with their business objectives,” said Vijay Guntur, CTO and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech.

ALSO READ: HCLTech Partners With Melbourne Cobras To Promote Indian Talent In Hockey One League

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.