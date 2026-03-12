TTK Prestige Shares Rally 20% In Five Sessions: Induction Cooktop Stocks Heat Up Amid LPG Crisis

Shares of TTK Prestige Ltd. have surged sharply over the past few trading sessions as concerns around LPG supply disruptions push consumers and small businesses toward electric cooking appliances such as induction cooktops. The stock has climbed over 20% in the last five sessions, emerging as the biggest gainer among kitchen appliance makers as investors bet on a near-term boost in demand for induction cooking devices.

The rally comes amid reports of LPG supply tightness in several cities and rising cylinder prices, prompting households, hostels and smaller commercial kitchens to consider electric cooking alternatives.

Appliance Stocks Join the Rally

Other companies in the kitchen appliance space have also seen strong moves in recent sessions.

Over the past four trading days:

Butterfly Gandhimati Appliances shares have gained about 19%

Stovekraft Ltd. has risen roughly 12%

Borosil Ltd. is up nearly 10%

Bajaj Electricals Ltd. has advanced about 9%

Hawkins Cookers Ltd. has added around 3%

The move reflects investor expectations that a shift toward electric cooking appliances could translate into stronger sales for companies with exposure to induction cooktops.

Induction Products Still a Small Revenue Share

Despite the recent excitement, induction cooktops account for a relatively modest share of revenue for most appliance manufacturers.

TTK Prestige: about 10-12% of total revenue

Stovekraft: roughly 9-12%

Butterfly Gandhimati: around 5-8%

Borosil and Bajaj Electricals: less than 5%

Hawkins: below 2%

However, even a temporary spike in demand can drive incremental sales growth in this segment.

Induction cooktops are also relatively affordable, with prices typically ranging from Rs 1,700 to Rs 9,000 depending on brand and features, making them a quick replacement option for households facing LPG shortages.

LPG Supply Concerns Driving the Shift

The surge in demand comes as LPG supply disruptions and higher prices begin to influence consumer behaviour. India consumes around 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually, with nearly 87% used by households. Any disruption in supply or price increases therefore has a direct impact on domestic kitchens.

The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder recently rose to around Rs 913, marking the first increase in nearly a year. Commercial LPG cylinder prices, used by restaurants and hotels, are revised monthly and have also moved higher.

As LPG becomes more expensive or harder to access in some areas, consumers are increasingly exploring electric cooking options such as induction cooktops and hot plates. The surge in demand is already visible across e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.

Retailers report that induction cooktops have gone out of stock in parts of Delhi-NCR on platforms including Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and Amazon as consumers rush to secure alternative cooking solutions.

