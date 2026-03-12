Happiest Minds Raises FY27 Growth Guidance To 12.5% On Strong AI Deal Pipeline

Happiest Minds Technologies has raised its revenue growth guidance for FY27 to 12.5% (in constant currency), up from the earlier estimate of 10%, buoyed by strong traction for its AI-First strategy and a robust pipeline of deals, according to Co-Chairman and CEO Joseph Anantharaju.

“We figured out that we would be able to do a 12.5% growth based on the ground-up revenue plan, the traction we were getting in the market on our AI-First strategy, conversations with customers, and a buildup in the pipeline,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit.

Regarding the pipeline, he said, “It is the healthiest it's been in quite a while. It's built up quite well over the last couple of quarters, and we've had a few large deals that we were able to close in the last month, month and a half, that gave us the confidence that we could shoot for a 12.5% growth.”

Also Read Wipro Bags Multi-Year Deal From US-Based Retirement Service Firm TruStage To Transform Ops

Among the standout examples, the company secured a multi-million dollar contract with a prominent management institute in Southeast Asia, where AI forms the core of transforming student lifecycle management. Another deal involves taking over application platform support for a client, leveraging heavy AI integration to drive down costs across the software development lifecycle.

In the healthcare sector, Happiest Minds Technologies is building a new business platform for a major customer using an agentic model, which proved decisive in clinching the project.

Further, the company aims to hit 15% growth in FY28, it said in an exchange filing dated March 10. Anantharaju stressed that AI is no longer an optional enhancement but a fundamental requirement.

“You need to have an element of AI in anything new that you start. If you don't have it in a proposal on day one in execution, I think you will be on the back foot with your customers. That's a huge change that's happening,” he noted.

This shift is prompting clients to demand greater ownership from vendors, moving away from traditional time-and-material models towards fixed-price or managed services arrangements that better capture the productivity gains from AI tools.

Beyond the deals already secured, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm is also in advanced discussions with several clients and private equity-backed companies on modernising legacy systems using AI tools. These initiatives focus on tackling technology debt and upgrading ageing platforms, an opportunity Anantharaju believes could translate into new contracts.

Also Read AI Driving 'Largest Infra Buildout In History', Needs Trillions In Investment: Nvidia's Jensen Huang

“So this again is an opportunity, but this is still in the pipeline and we're quite confident that a couple of these should close in Q1 FY27,” the top executive said.

Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies were trading 1.08% lower at Rs 407.25 apiece on the NSE at 2:29 p.m., while the benchmark Nifty50 was 0.62% down at 23,719.40.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.