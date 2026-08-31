When Is Netflix's Lust Stories 3 Being Released? All You Need To Know

Lust Stories is set to return for a third instalment, bringing together four new stories and a fresh lineup of filmmakers and actors. The upcoming Netflix India anthology will explore different perspectives on love, desire, relationships and intimacy, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

What To Expect From Lust Stories 3

The new season is expected to continue the franchise's exploration of complex relationships and personal experiences through four separate short films.

According to the report, the stories have been described as tender, uncomfortable, restrained and deeply personal, with each segment offering a different perspective on intimacy and human connections.

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Lust Stories Recap

The franchise began with Lust Stories in 2018. The first instalment featured four short films directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.

The anthology explored themes including love, marriage, desire and relationships through different characters and perspectives.

Lust Stories 2 arrived on Netflix in 2023, with films directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh. Its cast included Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma.

With Lust Stories 3, the franchise will return with another set of four films from a new group of filmmakers.

Netflix India's Three-Season Anthology

The third instalment will make Lust Stories the first Netflix India anthology to reach three seasons, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The franchise has brought together some of India's best-known filmmakers and actors, with each instalment featuring independent stories connected by similar themes.

Directors And Cast

Lust Stories 3 has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, with each filmmaker helming one segment.

Vikramaditya Motwane's story stars Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee. Shakun Batra's segment features Ali Fazal and Radhika Madan.

Meanwhile, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari will headline Vishal Bhardwaj's segment. Kiran Rao's film stars Gurfateh Pirzada alongside newcomer Sana Thampi.

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Lust Stories 3 Release Date

According to the Bollywood Hungama report, Lust Stories 3 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix India on Sept. 18, 2026.

The trailer is expected to be released in the first week of September.

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