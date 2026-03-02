US-Israel Attack On Iran: Javed Akhtar Says, 'Netanyahu And Trump Like All Bullies Have...'

Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who often speaks on political and social matters, took to X to post his views on the recent US and Israeli military action against Iran.

In his post, Akhtar criticised United States President Donald Trump and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

and warned that the situation could force other nations to respond. He wrote, "I think this time Trump and Israel have over played their hand because if they are allowed to get away with this audacity and do an Iraq to Iran, China will lose her total credibility in the world . Netanyahu and Trump like all the bullies have pushed others to the wall and ultimately left no choice to others but to react in a decisive manner."

I think this time trump and Israel have over played there hand because if they are allowed to get away with this audacity and do an Iraq to Iran China will lose her total credibility in the world . Netanyahu and Trump like all the bullies have pushed others to the wall and and ultimately left no choice to others but to react in a decisive manner . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 1, 2026

ALSO READ: Iran War Live Updates: F-15 Crashes In Kuwait; Israel Strikes Hezbollah In Lebanon

His remarks came after tensions spiralled in West Asia following coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on Feb. 28. The attacks caused explosions and emergency alerts across several Gulf countries and also led to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, the conflict has grown, with reports of retaliatory strikes and disruption to flight services in parts of the region, leaving many travellers — including Indian celebrities — stranded in Dubai.

Akhtar's post quickly drew attention and received mixed reactions online. While some users agreed with his concerns about global power equations and the possibility of a strong response from other countries, others questioned his reference to China's role. One user commented, "Discuss with China sir, tell them to do something urgently."

Akhtar replied, "You and me don't have to tell them anything. This is my guess. Let's see what happens."

Javed Akhtar is a towering figure in Indian cinema and has contributed to many iconic films over the decades. A five-time winner of the National Film Award, along with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, he has also penned memorable songs for films such as Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, many of which remain popular across generations. As a screenwriter, he was part of the iconic Salim–Javed duo that delivered classics like Sholay, Deewar and Don.

ALSO READ: 'Likely More To Come': Trump Signals Prolonged Iran Conflict In 'Operation Epic Fury' Update

He is currently associated with the upcoming Hindi period drama Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starring Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.