'Likely More To Come': Trump Signals Prolonged Iran Conflict In 'Operation Epic Fury' Update

US President Donald Trump said combat operations under “Operation Epic Fury” are continuing “in full force,” as American forces deepen their military campaign against Iran following coordinated strikes with Israel.

In a recorded video address posted Sunday, Trump said US and allied forces had hit “hundreds of targets” over the past 36 hours, including facilities linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard and key air defense systems. He also claimed US forces had destroyed nine naval vessels and a related naval facility.

Trump declared that Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was dead and said Iran's “entire military command is gone,” adding that some officials were seeking immunity. He urged members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, military and police to lay down their arms or “face certain death.”

First US Casualties Confirmed

The president's remarks came hours after US Central Command confirmed the first American fatalities since the operation began. As of Sunday morning, three US service members had been killed and five seriously wounded. Several others sustained minor injuries and were expected to return to duty.

The military did not disclose when or where the casualties occurred, citing respect for the families. “Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,” Central Command said, describing the situation as fluid.

Addressing the losses, Trump said the country “grieves for the true American patriots” who had died and acknowledged that “there will likely be more before it ends.” He added that efforts would be made to minimize further casualties but cautioned that the conflict could continue for weeks.

Warning Over Nuclear Threat

In his address, Trump framed the offensive as necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring long-range missiles and nuclear weapons. “We cannot allow a nation that raises terrorist armies to possess such weapons,” he said, describing Iran as a dire threat to American security.

He characterized the joint US-Israeli assault as “one of the largest, most complex” military offensives ever conducted and said strikes had significantly degraded Iran's military infrastructure.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has threatened further retaliation, including attacks on Israeli and American installations. Counterstrikes have reportedly targeted US bases in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The widening conflict has also drawn in European partners. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed that Britain had agreed to allow the US to use two British military bases for what he described as limited defensive purposes, aimed at preventing missile launches that could endanger British nationals and regional stability.

Trump concluded his address by calling on “Iranian patriots” to seize the moment and seek political change, while reiterating that US operations would continue until all objectives are achieved.

