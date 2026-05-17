This Forgotten 1990s Bollywood Song Is Going Viral Again

Songs from the 1990s and early 2000s are finding new audiences on Instagram and YouTube as old Bollywood tracks return to internet culture through reels, memes and short videos.

Music label Tips Music said some of its older songs are again drawing large online audiences years after their original release. The company said "Deewana Mujhe Kar Gaya" from the film Khuda Gawah generated 3 billion Instagram views, while "Daiya Daiya Daiya Re" from Dil Ka Rishta recorded 1.5 billion views.

The company also pointed to older catalogue tracks unexpectedly trending again across platforms, including songs from the 1990s and even older music recordings.

The resurgence highlights how social media platforms are reshaping music consumption in India, where short-form videos are giving older songs a second run years after their release. Instead of full-length listening, users are increasingly using short hooks, dance clips and dialogue portions in wedding edits, nostalgia videos and memes.

"Our repertoire - '90s repertoire is really doing exceptionally well," Chairman and Managing Director Kumar S. Taurani said during the company's earnings call.

Later in the call, Taurani said even older tracks had started gaining traction unexpectedly online. "One old song Noor Jehan ka, 'Sanun Nahar Wale Pul' from *Jeet* suddenly got trending," Taurani said. "It's doing very, very good on other platforms as well."

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Reels Revival

The trend reflects a wider shift in how music spreads online. Songs no longer need to be newly released to become popular again. Short-video platforms can revive older tracks through trends, remixes and user-generated clips.

Tips Music said many of its catalogue songs continue to perform strongly across Instagram, YouTube and streaming platforms even decades after release. The company's executives linked part of the recent growth in streaming activity to older songs trending again online.

Music Spending

The company also said Indians are increasingly willing to spend on music experiences and subscriptions. "People are ready to pay money and go for such huge shows," Taurani said while discussing the live music market in India. He said some concert tickets now sell for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and can go even higher.

Tips Music said paid subscriptions currently contribute 10% to 15% of its digital revenue and are growing steadily.

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